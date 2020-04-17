Obituary of Kevin O’Halloran
Kevin O’Halloran
December 1, 1958-March 28, 2020
Kevin was born in Mountain View, CA. He moved to Nevada City in 1980, to the historic Lake City, near Malakoff Diggins State Park. Kevin, after heart complications, passed peacefully in the house he built there along with his small farm. He did handyman work in the neighboring area and in Nevada City. Kevin was a champion mile runner in high school. He was an avid lover of music and played the acoustic guitar.
Kevin is preceded in death by his mother, Noel (Boscacci) O’Halloran. He is survived by his father, John O’Halloran in Lake of the Pines, as well as brothers Denis, Michael and Tim, and sisters Maureen (Everakes), Katie (Rice) and Eileen (Pena). Kevin also leaves many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends throughout Northern Calif.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.