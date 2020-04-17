Obituary of Kevin O’Halloran

Kevin O’Halloran

December 1, 1958-March 28, 2020

Kevin was born in Mountain View, CA. He moved to Nevada City in 1980, to the historic Lake City, near Malakoff Diggins State Park. Kevin, after heart complications, passed peacefully in the house he built there along with his small farm. He did handyman work in the neighboring area and in Nevada City. Kevin was a champion mile runner in high school. He was an avid lover of music and played the acoustic guitar.

Kevin is preceded in death by his mother, Noel (Boscacci) O’Halloran. He is survived by his father, John O’Halloran in Lake of the Pines, as well as brothers Denis, Michael and Tim, and sisters Maureen (Everakes), Katie (Rice) and Eileen (Pena). Kevin also leaves many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends throughout Northern Calif.