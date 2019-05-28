Obituary of Kent Stewart Barber

Kent Stewart Barber passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Grass Valley surrounded with love by his adoring family.

He was born on June 4, 1940, in Seattle, Washington to parents Jim and Nancy Barber and attended the University of Washington where he was a member of the student government and the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. After graduating from college, he spent time in the Coast Guard, and later took a year out to hitchhike through Europe. In 1964, he started Barber Properties, in Los Altos, CA and was very

active in the community as President of the Board of Realtors and President of the Chamber of Commerce.

Kent married the love of his life, Caroline (King) Barber and together they had two children, Sarah and Jamie. In 1983, Kent and Caroline moved their family to the Sierra Foothills. The Barber household became a hub of activity, laughter, and family gatherings. They were able to enjoy their 4 grandchildren with trips to Lake Tahoe, a cruise to Alaska and many celebrated holidays together.

Always full of adventure, Kent raced 911 Porches and a Datsun 710. As a family, Kent, Caroline, Sarah, and Jamie spent a year sailing from San Francisco to Mexico. Kent loved alpine skiing, motor-homing throughout the Northwest, kayaking the Lakes Basin with friends, and sailing through the San Juan Islands and Desolation Wilderness.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Caroline King Barber; his daughter, Sarah (Barber) LaBrache and her husband, Kyle Labrache; his son, Jamie Barber and wife, Amy (Atkins) Barber; his siblings, Jim Barber, Stephen Barber and Judy Barber; four grandchildren, Riley, Ella, Evi and Walker; and a large, loving extended group of family and close friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 11:00 am at the Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley, CA. All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of gifts & flowers, please send donations to Hospice of The Foothills (https://hospiceofthefoothills. thankyou4caring.org/donation) or The Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/norcal).

Condolences and communication can be sent to kentbarbercelebrationoflife@gmail.com. The family would like to thank Kent’s amazing personal caregivers, Gaby, Ale, Betty and Catherine, as well as Cascades of Grass Valley, and Hospice of The Foothills for taking such good care of our hero.