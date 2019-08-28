Obituary of Kenric Jay Rolph

Kenric Jay Rolph, Jr. passed away after a long illness, August 8, 2019, just 1 month 4 days short of his 75th birthday at his home in Chicago Park. He was born in Auburn, CA to Kenric and Connie Rolph on September 12, 1944. He was raised on the family farm in Chicago Park. Went to the 2 room Chicago Park School where he was taught by his Aunt Fern Rolph, was a Nevada Union FFA member where he raised purebred Columbia sheep.

Ken joined the Navy and was a Sea Bee during the Vietnam war. After recovering from illness contracted during his term in Vietnam, he worked for the City of Nevada City. He was active in the Colfax American legion and the VFW until his illness forced him to become inactive.

He leaves behind his wife Bea, stepdaughter April (Richard) grandsons Bret and Evan, his daughter Tanya and granddaughter. Step child, Tammy. Sisters; Darlene Moberg, Sharon Rolph, Diane Dyer and Melissa Peterson. Predeceased by his parents and sister, Kay Moore.

As per his request there will be no services. If you would like, donations can be made to the Colfax American Legion Post 192 or the Colfax VFW Post 2003.