Obituary of Kenneth Warren Eichmann

Kenneth Warren Eichmann was born on February 2, 1924 in Seattle, Washington and passed peacefully on March 5, 2018 in Santa Clarita, California. He was 94 years old.

A celebration of Ken's life will be held on Saturday, May 26, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alta Sierra Country Club, 11897 Tammy Way in Grass Valley, California.

Born as a preacher's son, Ken was always a man of honor and was devoted to his beliefs and his love of God. Married at a young age, he had two children, Marty and Yvonne, with his first wife Lenore.

Ken served as a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. After an honorable discharge from the military, he began his lifelong areer with Chevron Oil Company in 1951, from which he retired after 34 years.

In 1971 Ken met the love of his life, Alberta Henrietta Rydstrom, and they wed on December 30th, 1971. He was not only devoted to his career but he was a true family man. When him and Alberta combined their lives, he graciously took on the role of a father to four more children, and always treated them like his own. Kenneth was unwavering in his dedication, always hard working, generous, and had a heart of gold. He was an amazing story teller, his stories never short of detail. He could paint an image so well with his words, and his smile, could light up a room. Ken was an avid golfer and a founding member of the Spyglass Hill Golf Club. He was also an incredible piano player. It was mesmerizing to watch him tickle those ivories. Ken and Alberta loved to dance, showing their love for each other, as they would hold each other and two step in the living room to classics like Bing Cosby and Frank Sinatra. Ken was a true legend and will always live on in our hearts.

He has joined his late wife Alberta, his son Marty, his daughter Yvonne, and his step-daughter Jackie. He is survived by his step-children Cheryl, John, and Chris, and 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. We miss you Gramps.