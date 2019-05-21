Obituary of Kenneth W. Jones

On May 13, 2019, Grass Valley resident, Kenneth W. Jones passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and Dementia. He was born in the Midwest, but his love of the Sierra’s drew him to work and settle in Nevada County, California. He loved Grass Valley and the surrounding area, it’s trees, lakes and rivers. He was laid to rest amongst the tall pines in a private family ceremony. He was 85 years old at the time of his passing and is survived by his two children and four step children.

