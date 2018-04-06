Obituary of Kenneth Russell (Garberson) Travis

Kenneth Russell (Garberson) Travis Passed away on March 24, 2018.

Kenny was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 1958, in San Pedro, CA. He spent most of his younger years growing up in Southern CA. He then moved to the Penn Valley area in 1976, with his parents Gary and Gloria Travis, along with his younger brothers David and Larry and sisters, Michelle and Tammi. Kenny loved the Penn Valley area and spent the rest of his life among his great friends, and family. His greatest passion in life was using his hands in his mechanical expertise with cars. Ken had been a mechanic since he was 17. He was loved by so many.

He is survived by his parents Gary and Gloria Travis; his daughter Christin Erwin of SC.; brothers David (Greta) Travis and his wife, Larry (Charlene) Garberson; sisters Michelle Layland and Tammi (John) Snyder; grandchildren David and Steven; nieces and nephews Ty, Jodie, Philip, Shelley, Matthew, Destinee, Michael, Vanessa, Michael, Andrew, Patrick, Katie and Ryan, and several grandnieces and nephews.

Kenny is preceded in death by his father, Elmer and his son Steven.

We are hoping to hold the Celebration of Life on April 28th, 2018. Family will notify friends & additional family of location and time.