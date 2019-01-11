Obituary of Kenneth R. Strong

It is with great love and sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth R. Strong. Ken passed away on December 26, 2018 in Penn Valley, CA where he lived for 30 years.

He was born in Manhattan, New York to his parents E. Kenneth & Mabel V. Strong, Ken grew up in Bayside Long Island and attended St. Paul High School in Garden City, NY. He went on to attend Princeton University where he played on the Baseball Team. He later attended Ohio State University where he received his degree in Electronic Engineering (BSEE).

In 1953 Ken married Doris Hertlein and they remained married until Doris passed in 1988.

Upon graduation, Ken entered the US Army where he was a First Lieutenant and instructor at West Point. Upon discharge, Ken began his professional career working for IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY. In 1959 Ken and Doris moved the family, which now included their son Ken III, and their daughters Susan and Lynn, from New York to West Hills, CA, where Ken established a distinguished, meaningful, and highly productive career in the aerospace industry. His work was performed at companies that included Ramo Woolldridge, Hughes Aircraft Corporation, and later Ampex Corporation, where he worked for 21 years before retiring in 1989. It was at Hughes Aircraft where Ken was recognized for his then classified work and design of non-destructive computer memory products for the SR-71 Blackbird, the US Military's fastest and most sophisticated aircraft.

After retiring in 1989, Ken moved to Penn Valley, CA. in the foothills of the Sierras. It was here, in Penn Valley where he met Nelda Zieman. Ken and Nelda were married in 1997 and enjoyed their lives together in their home overlooking Lake Wildwood ever since. Ken was very close to Nelda's children, Brad & Mike Zieman and Shelly Andersen.

Ken's hobbies and interests included sports, music, boating, RVing, motorcycling, and classic automobiles. Organizations he was affiliated with included the NFL Alumni Association, Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, and Buick Club of America.

Ken is survived by his wife Nelda Strong; his son Ken Strong III; daughters Susan Strong and Lynn Gray; grandchildren Jennifer (Lloyd) Barks and Daniel Gray; great grandchildren Addy, Kaylee, and CJ Barks.

A memorial service is being planned for 11:00 a.m., on January 18, 2019 at the Hooper and Weaver Chapel in Nevada City, California.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.