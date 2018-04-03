Obituary of Kenneth L. Crowder

Kenneth L. Crowder passed away March 12 2018. Ken a Grass Valley native leaves behind a brother Leroy and two sisters Barbra and Jeanette.

He attended Nevada Union where he was a star athlete in wrestling, track and football. He went on to play football at both Sierra College and Chico State. Upon graduation he worked in the construction field as a Sheet Metal worker, owning his own shop in Maine. Upon retirement from the Sheet Metal Union in the Bay area, he moved back to Grass Valley to work and take care of his elderly mother Louise Crowder until her death. Never really retiring, he returned back to the workforce, doing general contracting and working in the logging industry up to his untimely death. Ken was a passionate booker reader, fisherman, poker player and gold miner in his off time. Always ready to give a hand to those in need, he stayed active and volunteered at the Twin Cities church, in addition he was also a volunteer for the Nevada Sheriff's Search and Rescue team for several years.

He leaves behind five children, Scott, Jon, Steve, Gabriel and Megan. Known lovingly as "Okie Bear" to his eleven grandchildren, Jessica, Tyler, Mitchell, Nathanael, Max, Charlie, Maddie, Alex, Sudsy, Ruby, Hatchy, and four great grandchildren Adelyn, Grayson, Harlan, Theodore and dozens of nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial services at the Twin Cities Church at a later date for family and friends.