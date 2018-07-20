Obituary of Kenneth L. Crowder

Kenneth L. Crowder passed away March 12, 2018.

Ken a Grass Valley native.

He attended Nevada Union where he was a star athlete in wrestling, track and football. He went on to play football at both Sierra College and Chico State. Upon graduation he worked in the construction field as a Sheet Metal worker, owning his own shop in Maine. Upon retirement from the Sheet Metal Union in the Bay area, he moved back to Grass Valley to work and take care of his elderly mother Louise Crowder until her death. Never really retiring, he returned back to the workforce, doing general contracting and working in the logging industry up to his untimely death. Ken was a passionate booker reader, fisherman, poker player and gold miner in his off time. Always ready to give a hand to those in need, he stayed active and volunteered at the Twin Cities church, in addition he was also a volunteer for the Nevada Sheriff's Search and Rescue team for several years.

He leaves behind his brother Leroy; two sisters Barbara and Jeanette; five children, Scott, Jon, Steve, Gabriel and Megan, known lovingly as "Okie Bear" to his eleven grandchildren, Jessica, Tyler, Mitchell, Nathanael, Max, Charlie, Maddie, Alex, Sudsy, Ruby, Hatchy; four great grandchildren Adelyn, Grayson, Harlan, Theodore and dozens of nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service from 2 to 4 p.m., on July 28th, 2018 at the Twin Cities Church – 11726 Rough & Ready Hwy, Grass Valley, CA 95945