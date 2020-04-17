Obituary of Kenneth John Sargent, M.D.

Kenneth John Sargent, M.D., passed away on April 11th at his home in Grass Valley. Born in New England, he was 91. At age 15 his mother moved Ken and his sister to Los Angeles following his father’s death.

Just after High School he met the first love of his life, Ruth Tobey. For both it was love at first sight, and a year later they married at ages 19 and 20. With Ruth’s encouragement and help he attended and graduated from UCLA, and then, what is now UCI Medical School.

They raised their 3 children in So. California where Ken began his medical career in Oxnard. In 1972 they moved to Grass Valley where Ken established a solo medical practice, with Ruth working the front office.

Ken was devastated when Ruth died of cancer in early 1984. She did not want him to be alone and prayed he would meet someone. And he did, meeting the second love of his life, Nancy Fox. They married at the end of the year, and have had 35 wonderful years together. He embraced her two sons and their families as a “second family.”

Ken will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and physician – in that order. He was a steady, kind, compassionate man, respected by his peers, patients and friends. He loved his life and blended family and will be deeply missed by all.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Sargent, his three children, Dennis, (Kathy), Stephen, (Trudy), Cathy, (Keith), 8 Sargent grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, stepsons, Bill Fox, (Jan), Dan Fox, (Barbara), three step-grandchildren, and 2 step-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.