Obituary of Kenneth Jack Frank

Kenneth Jack Frank passed away on May 24, 2018 after bravely facing a multi-year battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a rare neurological disease. His wife, Lori Burkart Frank was at his side. He was 76. He was born on March 12, 1942 in San Francisco. He enlisted in the Navy after leaving high school.

He was a Lieutenant with the San Mateo Sheriff's office before retiring and moving to Nevada City in 1996. His second career was as Chief Pilot for West Valley Flying Club in Palo Alto. He logged over 15,000 hours flying single and multi-engine planes, gliders, gas balloons and hot air balloons. He was the first corporate hot air balloon pilot for ReMax for 10 years during his tenure with the Sheriff's office.

Ken served on the Nevada County Grand Jury from 2006 until 2008.

Ken's tenaciousness and passion are legendary with friends and family and all who crossed his path. He loved all things aviation, horses, skiing, bike riding, cruising, and his beagles.

He is survived by his wife, Lori, of nearly 24 years; his son Greg (Tammie) and their family; his brothers, Richard (Kathryn), Paul; sister, Mary (John) as well as nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, June 5, at Hooper and Weaver.