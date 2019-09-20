Obituary of Kenneth Howard Guy

Kenneth Howard Guy, passed away on Tuesday September 10, 2019 in his home in Nevada City, CA. He was 68 years old.

Ken was born on October 29, 1950 in Visalia California to James and Virginia Guy. He taught grade school for 33 years at Scotten and Gilmore schools in Nevada County. He won the Nevada County Teach of the Year award in 2007. He left lifelong impressions on his students. One student said he always encouraged them to be their “creative, silly smart selves”.

Ken was very involved in cycling and playing the ukulele. Anyone who met Ken loved him and his sense of humor.

Ken is survived by his wife, Charlene Guy, two sons, Gabriel (Kristin) Guy of Pasadena, CA, Nathan (Becky) Guy of Santa Fe, NM and two grandchildren- Atticus and Lillia Guy.

Ken is also survived by his brother, Greg (Gerri) Guy of Exeter, CA.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions made to Hospice of the Foothills.

For questions please contact Charlene Guy at (530)263-5176