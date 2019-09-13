Obituary of Kenneth H. Leach

Kenneth H. Leach passed away on August 1, 2019 at Cascades Living Facility, Grass Valley, CA. He was 93. He was born on August 27, 1925 near Merriman, Nebraska.

Ken is survived by his wife, Delores; his children, Christopher Blum (Norma), Martha Blum, Louisa Lucie-Smith, Janet Bailey (Steve), Marsha Burch, and Karen Anderson (Jeffrey); fourteen grand-children, Nick Bailey, Christopher Bailey, Samantha Bailey, Anna Burch, Gavin Burch, Luke Anderson, William Anderson, Jordan Anderson, Jennifer Blum, Jeanne Blum, Cecilia Babcock; Theodore Babcock; Sophie Lucie-Smith; Robert Lucie-Smith; and 5 great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his parents, Esther and Virgil Leach; his brother Millard, and his sister, Lorraine. Millard served in the Navy and was killed in 1945 in the Pacific on the U.S.S. Calhoun.

Ken grew up in Merriman, Nebraska, until his senior year in high school year when the family moved to Portland, Oregon, where he graduated from Lincoln High School in 1942. A few months thereafter, he joined the Marine Corps and served in the Pacific Theater in World War II, participating in the consolidation of the Northern Solomon Islands. He was honorably discharged in 1945 with the rank of Sergeant.

In 1946 he attended Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon. In 1948 he attended Stanford University, and in 1950 the University of California, Berkeley. In 1953 Ken received his LL.B. (bachelor of laws) degree from Boalt Hall.

Ken practiced law in Berkeley and Oakland, and in 1968 he became an Assistant District attorney in Butte County, California. In 1971 he was appointed as the District Attorney. He served as the District Attorney of Butte County from 1971 until 1979, and then moved to Penn Valley, California, where he practiced law until 2010.

Ken enjoyed golf and was also an avid duck hunter. He loved his Labrador retrievers, and had four throughout his lifetime. Many of his fondest moments were spent in the company of his hunting dogs.

Interment will be in the Gordon Cemetery in his beloved Sandhills of Nebraska in a private ceremony.