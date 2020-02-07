Obituary of Ken Simon

Ken Simon

Ken Simon passed away on January 29, 2020. He was 81.

He was born on January 29, 1939. He attended So. Milwaukee High School and the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Married Judi in 1959 and in 1966 moved the family to California. Retired from Lockheed Martin as a Project Manager. In 1995 moved to Grass Valley. Active at Calvary Bible Church. Survived by wife, Judi, son Steve, daughter Christine and son-in-law Matt. Grandchildren Ken, Tyler, Renee, sisters Sue and Carol, nieces; Julie, Jill, Juanita, Kim, Tracy and Rose. Nephews; Paul, Mark and Anthony. Preceded in death by mother Julia, father Harold, brothers Roger and David. Memorial service to be held at 1:00pm on February 29, 2020 at Calvary Bible Church, 11481 State Hwy 174, Grass Valley.