Obituary of Kelly Davis

Kelly Davis, of Grass Valley, passed away September 23, 2019 at 58 years of age. She is survived by her son Cole, her sisters Lisa Conlan and Shannon Van Dusen, her parents Ken Davis and Diane Fuller, her nieces Erin Groo and Shelbi Vergara, her nephew Collier Conlan, and six grand-nieces and nephews. She is remembered by many friends for her days at Cal Poly and pack trips in the High Sierras. Kelly would say, “Life doesn’t have to be perfect to be wonderful.” She and her son, Cole, exemplified this! From bears to unruly business tenants, they were an unstoppable team.

Kelly was a loyal and loving mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. She earned her degree in Animal Science and was a proud conservative republican. She was a true pioneer woman, a muleskinner, and a lover of the high country. She was an avid reader of good books and enjoyed traveling. Kelly especially loved her horses and dogs. You could always count on Kelly for the best stories and jokes. She was a warrior, full of life, blazed her own trail, and had definite convictions. Above all, her greatest and proudest adventure in life was raising her son, Cole. We are all better for having Kelly in our lives, and it will not be the same without her.

Our Kelly will be sadly missed. We will be celebrating her life with a memorial that will be held at Chapel of the Angels in Grass Valley on November 2nd at 11:00 am.