Obituary of Kelley Louise Garitty

Time to say goodbye much too soon to our beloved daughter, Kelley Louise Garitty, born November 17, 1982. Birthed back into the spirit world at her childhood home on the San Juan Ridge on June 24, 2018 after bravely and courageously facing for the last two years an

especially aggressive and rare form of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. In her last days, she was surrounded by family and friends which is exactly the way she wanted it. She touched the hearts of everyone whom she met. Kelley loved music; in her early years she played both the violin and cello. She loved singing. Kelley graduated from culinary school with several certificates, but especially loved pastry and baking. After graduation, she worked at Kalani in Hawai'i and made many world-wide friends. She then pursued a career as a chef. For the last many years Kelley was a cook at Golden Empire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Among many other things, she loved babies, moms, animals, dogs, kittens, Monty Python and Luke Bryan.

Some years ago, she was able to travel to France with a group of women for a yoga and cultural experience, absolutely loved it, and it was a high point of her life. Kelley loved life. She didn't want to die and fought the disease like hell. Kelley retained her Garitty sense of humor right up until the end and thereby helped ease the suffering of those around her. Kelley had a heart of gold, with endless kindness, and always was there for the people in her life. Survived by her husband, Nate Rannie and her furry daughter Callie; Dad, Michael; Momma, Jann; brother, Shannon (Danielle), beloved nephew whom she helped raise, Zaiden; extended Oskey and

Stoddard families; and countless amazing good friends. Henceforth, please dedicate all of your random acts of kindness in the name of Kelley Louise Garitty.