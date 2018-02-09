Obituary of Keith Laurenson Hurrell

Keith Hurrell peacefully passed away at his home on December 14, 2017. He was 90. He was a husband to Lynne and loving father to Mark, Gina and Jennifer. He was born in Scarborough, Yorkshire, England to John Hurrell and Georgina Roberts Willis.

He served in the Royal Artillery and was stationed on the breakfront of Haifa Harbor Israel. He retired from Rockwell International after 25 years as a Design Engineer. Keith was athletic all his life. He belonged to the East Liverpool Wheelers and in 1950 he and his friend Alex quit work, and for three months cycled around Europe. He liked to hike, snowshoe and winter camp with his family and their Alaskan Malamutes. In 1968, he climbed Mr. Whitney carrying his 18 month daughter Jennifer on his back. He trained and raced sled dogs in Southern California, sledding in the mountains at Idyllwild and Big Bear, going up the Palm Springs Tram to race with the dogs. He liked to cross country ski and worked on the ski patrol at Eagle Mountain Ski Area. He taught fencing with Dr. Rob Woodhall and the Nevada County Fencing Club and loved passing on his skills and knowledge to the new fencers. He was a charter member of Unity of the Gold Country and enjoyed greeting members each Sunday. For relaxation he liked to paint, work in leather, wood, iron and glass. He also liked to write and composed many articles for books and newsletters.

His celebration of life service will be performed at 2 p.m. on February 25, 2018 by Reverend Jerry Ferrell at the Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center, 180 Cambridge Court, Grass Valley, CA.

Donations can be made to the Salvation Army, Hospice of the Foothills or Unity of the Gold Country.