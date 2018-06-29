Obituary of Keith Charles Ewing

Keith Charles Ewing passed away June 14 in Grass Valley. He was 58.

He was born in Riverside, CA. He loved living in Nevada County. He loved golfing and watching nascar in his free time. He served in the army from 1977 – 1978, earning the m-16 rifle marksman badge and hand grenade sharpshooter badge.

He is survived by his mother Fay Ewing of San Bernardino, CA; daughters Kelsey and Brandolyn Ewing of Grass Valley, CA; son Sean Ewing of Grass Valley, CA.

He was preceded in death by his father Donald Ewing; brother Douglas Ewing, and sister Ilona Ewing.

Keith was adored by everyone he knew, and he will be greatly missed.

A military honor service will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.