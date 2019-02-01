Obituary of Kay Stillwaugh

Sometimes a passing is a joyous occasion. Sometimes it is a sad one. Sometimes both, as is the case with Kay Stillwaugh, who peacefully passed on January 25, 2019. Her husband of 39 years was at her side.

She was born in Fort Smith, AR, on October 23, 1943. Her parents wee Lawrence and Catherine (Thompson) Hanover. She grew up in Indiana and Illinois and graduated from high school in West Frankfort, Il. She attended college in St. Louis and moved to southern California after completing her nursing degree.

In 1977, she moved to Grass Valley where she continued her nursing career. After retirement, she spent several years designing web-sites and working with her husband at their business.

She is survived by her husband Robert; son Michael Young; step-children Gail (Paul) Maxson, Elizabeth Stillwaugh, Steven SDtillwaugh; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and step-son Scott Stillwaugh.

At her request, no services are planned. Her ashes will be spread over the waters of Hawaii.