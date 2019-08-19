Obituary of Kathleen Pinaglia

After a courageous fight, my beautiful mom (Kathleen Pinaglia) passed away from cancer on Sunday, August, 4th, 2019 in Grass Valley. Born in Hawaii, March 18th, 1940, she and her family lived through the attack on Pearl Harbor. The family moved to Salinas after her father’s military retirement. Mom graduated from Salinas High School in 1958, where she excelled in the vocal-arts program. In the late 70’s, she began a 28 year career working as a Nevada County employee, first as a secretary in the District Attorney’s Office. Then, as secretary for Judge Wolters and Judge Frank Francis, retiring as the Jury Commissioner. She was a member of every “Save the animal” organization. In her youth, she was Miss Tall Sacramento. She appeared in the musical Carousel (Sacramento), Auntie Mame and Fiddler on the Roof (Nevada County). Mom was a breast cancer survivor and a person of great faith and compassion for all living things. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Roggenbihl) Gray, son in-law Timothy Gray, grandson Terry Crosby, Sister Barbara Davis-Lyman, niece Darien Davis, nephews Doug, Tim and Suzette and Aaron and Linda Davis, and numerous great-nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Joan Horton and Jim Popa for their love and support. Per her wishes, there are no planned services. Mom requested donations made in her memory to go to Sammies Friends: 14647 McCourtney Rd GV 95949, for all of the wonderful work they do.