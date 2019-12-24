Obituary of Kathleen (Kay) Huse

Kathleen (Kay) Huse passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 23, 2019. She was 95. She was born July 5, 1924 in Turlock, CA. She was a character beyond belief! She loved her family and friends more than anything. She was an avid golfer and a very sharp card player. She celebrated her 95th birthday last July with her usual zest for life with all her family. She told us jokes and played her last mean game of cards hours before she passed. She had a way of making everyone feel special. She will be missed greatly by so many, she was the matriarch of our family. She is survived by her 4 children Jim, Mary, Richard and Therese, 4 grandchildren Joleen, Nick, Tasha and Spencer, 3 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. We will have a celebration of her amazing life on Friday, December 27th 1pm at Hilltop Commons in Grass Valley.