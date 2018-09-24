Obituary of Kathleen Grace Driver

Kathleen Grace Driver passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving husband and daughters in Grass Valley after bravely battling metastatic cancer. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jacqueline and Charles Richard Randall, and brother Allen Randall. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Philip Hammond Driver, and 4 daughters, Michelle Simonian (Jerry Simonian), Rebecca Duyette, Lacey Steffey (Mike Steffey), Darcey Schmelzer (Jason Schmelzer), 8 grandchildren; Jacqueline, Garrett, Joshua, Kaden, Teagan, Emily, Philip and Colin, and also her siblings; Rick Randall, Rene Randall, Amy Schneider, and Tom Randall.

Kathy was born on January 2, 1947 in West Branch, MI, and was the oldest of 6 siblings. Her family moved to California where she

graduated from Soquel High School. She married Philip, the love of her life, in 1972, and moved to Merced, where they raised 4 daughters. She loved spending summers camping and swimming with her family, and winters knitting by the fire. Kathy always said the best years of her life were spent at home, watching her children grow, and sharing her love of learning, imagination, and creativity with them. She went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree and teaching credential, and enjoyed teaching high school science courses until her retirement in 2008. She and Philip moved to Grass Valley in 2011, where she turned her love of knitting into a small business, and shared her beautiful award-winning creations at craft fairs and with family and friends. She also enjoyed playing in her Bridge group, taking trips to Pacific Grove and Newport, Oregon with Philip, and spending time with her daughters and grandkids. She was a beautiful example of quiet strength, witty humor and intelligence, & will always be in our hearts. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.