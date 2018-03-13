 Obituary of Katherine Marshall Lawler | TheUnion.com

Katherine Marshall Lawler passed away on February 12, 2018.

A private service will be held for family and friends from noon to 4 p.m., on Friday March 23, 2018 at the Elks Lodge in Nevada City, California. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Essential Tremor Foundation or the American Cancer Society in her memory.