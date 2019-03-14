Obituary of Katherine Elizabeth Lorson

Katherine Elizabeth Lorson passed away on February 25, 2019. She was 84.

Services are being held at 11 a.m., on Friday March 15, 2019, St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Katherine was born in Yukon, Ok to James and Bertha Selement. She received a doctorate from U.S.C. As an educator she spent a lot of time upgrading textbooks and/or rewriting chapters as wells making sure the schools she visited were up to date on their required curriculum. Katherine was honored by Santa Clara County where she was both a teacher and department head. She traveled extensively for her professional organizations.

She loved music, theatre, travel, and real property projects.

Katherine will be missed by those who knew her and by those who didn't.

She is survived by her daughters Nancy Tostenson of Auburn, CA, Linda Lorson of Portland, OR and Lisa Oliveira of Dallas, TX.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Dorothy Gamboni and Mildred Reddick.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.