Obituary of Karol Colbert

Karol Colbert passed away April 12, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA. She was born January 26, 1955 in Marysville, CA to parents Sydney and Hazel Higginbotham. Karol graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1973. She worked many years in the electronic industry. Karol enjoyed camping and reading.

She is survived by her son Jason Colbert of Susanville, CA; daughter Kelly Woods of Fairview, TN, and many other family members including her two grandsons.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.