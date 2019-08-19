Obituary of Karen Warnke Sullivan

Karen Warnke Sullivan passed away suddenly at home on August 5, 2019. She was 53. Information on a community service will be announced at a later date.

Karen was born on 9/1/1965 in Truckee, California where her father owned and ran the Donner Lake Lodge. She was raised in Penn Valley, active in 4-H and Rainbow Girls. Karen graduated high school from Feather River Prep School as Valedictorian and received her Associates degree from Yuba College.

Karen was a long-time supporter of Farm Bureau, 4-H, FFA, the Nevada County Fair, Ag Producer’s, Nevada County Ag Youth Boosters, Placer County Cattle Women’s Association and other youth and Ag programs. She will be greatly missed in the community.

Survivors include Husband, Brett Sullivan; Son, Colten Sullivan (20); Son, Ty Sullivan (17), Brother, Mark Warnke of Bangor, CA. Karen was preceded in death by Parents, James (“Hap”) and Donna Warnke.

Memorial contributions can be made in Karen’s name to the Nevada County Ag. Youth Boosters (P.O.Box 3054 Grass Valley, CA 95945) or Placer Co. Cattlewomen’s Association (23029 Meyer Ravine R. Grass Valley, CA 95949).

A Celebration of Life will be held at Twin Cities Church,11726 Rough-n-Ready Hwy, Grass Valley, CA on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. followed by a desert reception.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.