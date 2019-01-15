 Obituary of Karen Schroeder | TheUnion.com

Karen Schroeder

Karen Schroeder died in Grass Valley, CA on January 12, 2019. She was born in Canada to Erich and Erika Schroeder on February 11th, 1957. She was a resident of Nevada County for the last 9 years.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.

