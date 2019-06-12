Obituary of Karen Kerouac

Karen Kerouac, the loving mother of Marie Johnston, Linda Turiello, Julie Openshaw, and Raymond Turiello, peacefully passed away at daughter Marie’s house in Lower Lake, CA.

Born at French Hospital in San Francisco, she was the daughter of Raymond Hamlin and Josephine Weidner.

Karen was a free spirit and her spirit took her many places: Sitka, Alaska, where she lived on a float house and fished. She also traveled to New Zealand, Portugal, Spain and France. She loved San Francisco and lived there also.

Karen as been a resident of Nevada City, CA for 40 years and in the “old” days, worked at Chief Crazy Horse with Ray Dallugge. She worked on her house and yard diligently and shared her produce with friends and neighbors.

Karen is preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Turiello Best. Karen leaves a brother Ronald Hamlin and wife Joanne, cousin Diane Drain and Gary LeClerg. She also leaves 19 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life is to be held on June 30, 2019 at her home at 300 Long St., Nevada City, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. All friends and family are invited to attend for food, drink, and fond memories.