Karen Jeanne Andris-Garcia passed away comfortably in her home on January 13, 2018. She was 59.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on January 27, 2018 at Lake Wildwood Recreation Center.

Karen was born on May 28, 1959 to Rose and Tom Andris.

She is survived by her husband Phillip and their three children

