Obituary of Karen Elizabeth McDonald

Karen Elizabeth McDonald died unexpectedly in her home in Spokane Washington on March 27, 2018. She was born on April 1, 1968 in Redondo Beach California to Frank and Carol McDonald. She moved to Nevada City when she was two and attended Nevada City Elementary, Seven Hills and Nevada Union. She graduated from the University of California, Riverside and received her Master's from Eastern Washington University.

Karen was currently an Administrative Director at Eastern Washington State Hospital where she was much loved by her staff and patients alike. She championed for the less fortunate and sought justice for all. She was passionate about her work and gave it her best.

She was an avid reader, sculptor, artist, and builder of fine furniture. She loved her cats.

Karen is survived by her large loving family, her parents Frank and Carol McDonald; her brother Tedd (Rebecca) McDonald; her niece Sophia; nephew Patrick; and many cousins and aunts and uncles.

She ran the good race and will be forever loved and missed. A private memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to any animal save organization.