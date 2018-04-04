Obituary of Justin William Gardner

Our beloved Justin William Gardner lost his life on 3/25/18. He was killed by a drunk driver while on the way to Pismo Beach with some of his best friends. He had just celebrated his 16th birthday.

Justin was born in Berkeley on March 8, 2002, the youngest of four. He and his family moved to Nevada County in 2003. He followed in the footsteps of three older siblings, and always hung out and played with the "big kids". Justin adored his siblings and his girlfriend Lily Naramore. He loved playing sports with his older brothers Cody and Logan, and challenging himself to do adventurous things such as climbing Half Dome. He excelled at every sport he played, which was many over the years. He loved all games like board games, card games, and video games, and turned things such as getting school assignments done into a competition.

He was an athlete and especially enjoyed playing on the Varsity Basketball and Football teams. He had quite a big shoe collection, mainly basketball shoes. He talked about wanting to be an architect or an FBI agent. He wanted to go to a D1 school in California or Oregon and dreamed of playing basketball and football in college. He always worked hard in school and got good grades.

We will always remember Justin's kindness, pure heart, and amazing spirit.

He was destined for great things in life. While nothing can replace his bright light, he will be forever with us in our hearts.

Justin is survived by his parents Len Gardner and Kim Browning; his step-parents Nicholas Browning and Honey Holbrook; his siblings Cody, Logan, and Alyssa Gardner; his step-siblings Aiden and Ashlynne Browning, and Michael Tapia; his grandparents William and Mary Gardner, Carol and Russ Glynn, and Roger and Solveig Franklin; his uncles Chris Franklin and Chris Glynn, aunts Sarah Franklin and Via Glynn; cousins Micaela Franklin, Elodie and Willa Glynn, and many other family members all over the West Coast.

Services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the Neptune Society. A community memorial honoring both Justin Gardner and Tyler Nielson is planned Friday, April 6 at 7pm at Nevada Union.