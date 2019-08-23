Obituary of Justin Schuler

Justin Schuler

Justin Schuler tragically died in a motorcycle accident on August 15, 2019 in Placer County. He was 29 years old.

Justin “Bear” Schuler was born August 30, 1989. His sparkling brown eyes melted the hearts of all who met him. He loved sports and his dad coached him in whatever he wanted to play. His love for riding motorcycles began when he was just seven years old riding his Yamaha 80. Justin graduated in 2008 from Bear River High School. He played soccer there, making many lasting friendships.

Justin married the love of his life, Angelina, October 26, 2015. They loved doing life together, with family, friends, and their three dogs. Justin and Angelina did everything together. They embodied the meaning of “soul mate.”

Justin was a man who lived life to the fullest. He was carefree and happy. His passion for life showed up in his love for four-wheeling, working on vehicles, metal music and last but not least of all his love for animals. He was multi-talented and it seemed there was nothing he could not learn or fix. Anyone who knew Justin, knew that he was a man who was always up for an adventure, never backed down from a challenge, and enjoyed life. Justin made a positive impact on all who knew him. He had a gentle soul and a playful spirit and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife Angelina, father Steve, mother Justine, brother Dylan, and sisters Vickie and SeaJay.

A celebration of Justin’s life will be August 31 at the Schuler Residence.