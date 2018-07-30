Obituary of June Ann Palmer

June Ann Palmer passed away on July 16, 2018. She was 83.

June was born on June 11, 1935, in San Francisco and grew up in Burlingame, California. She graduated from Burlingame High School, class of 1954.

Married to the late John H. Palmer, she was a long time resident of Grass Valley.

For many years, June and John volunteered for the Ophir Hill Fire Protection District located in Cedar Ridge. They received recognition for their service from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

June is survived by her brother, James L. Bernhard, of Seattle, WA; nephew, Theodore P. Bernhard, of Marysville, WA; and niece, Sandra Bernhard Peale, of Hillsborough, CA.