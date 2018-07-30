Obituary of June Ann Palmer
July 30, 2018
June Ann Palmer passed away on July 16, 2018. She was 83.
June was born on June 11, 1935, in San Francisco and grew up in Burlingame, California. She graduated from Burlingame High School, class of 1954.
Married to the late John H. Palmer, she was a long time resident of Grass Valley.
For many years, June and John volunteered for the Ophir Hill Fire Protection District located in Cedar Ridge. They received recognition for their service from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
June is survived by her brother, James L. Bernhard, of Seattle, WA; nephew, Theodore P. Bernhard, of Marysville, WA; and niece, Sandra Bernhard Peale, of Hillsborough, CA.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada City woman found dead in Mendocino County, reports state
- Witness to fatal I-80 crash, kidnapping saw couple fighting, report states
- UPDATE: Victims of fatal I-80 wreck ID’d; kidnapping and homicide may be linked to incident
- Nevada County police blotter: Girl injured in fight involving 30 juveniles