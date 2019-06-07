Obituary of Julian “Jim” Marvin Patterson

Julian “Jim” Marvin Patterson passed away on May 21, 2019. He was 86.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Nevada City, 300 Main Street, Nevada City, CA.

Jim was born on January 24, 1933 in Shawnee, OK to Reese and Mildred Patterson. The family moved to Porterville, CA in 1935. Jim graduated as Senior Class President in 1950 from Porterville High School. He married Elizabeth Hubert in 1952 in Sunnyvale, CA. The family settled in Grass Valley in 1964 where he worked as a building contractor.

Jim was a 55-year member of the First Baptist Church. He was an avid water skier, bowler, blood donor and volunteer with American Baptist Churches of the West. He will be missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Betty; daughter Nancy Patterson; son Brad Patterson (Susie); grandchildren Spencer Eason (Nicole), Marshall Eason (Maureen), Chad Foley, Emma Patterson and Claire Patterson; great grandchildren Nerissa Eason, Ryder Eason, Henry Eason and Harper Eason.

He is preceded in death by his daughters Joan Patterson and Julie Eason and siblings Jerry Patterson and Norma Cullins.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Nevada City.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.