Obituary of Julia May Commons

Julia May Commons passed away on April 11, 2018. She was 96.

Julia was born in 1921 in Seminole County, OK to Ernest and Edith Corbin. She attended grammar schools in Seminole and Osage Counties in Oklahoma and graduated from Konawa High School in 1940. She served in the WAVES during WWII. She graduated from Oklahoma A&M College in 1949 and taught school in the Sacramento, CA area during the following 25 years. She married Aubrey Commons from Grass Valley, CA in 1957.

Julia is survived by several nephews and nieces, including Lisa Adam of Edinburg, TX. She was preceded in death by her brothers Denzil, Joe and Fred Corbin; her parents, her husband, and her sisters Mayme Gray and Maxine Adam.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.