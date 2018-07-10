Obituary of Judith Wright Phillips

Judith Wright Phillips passed away on June 19, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA. Judy was 83 years old and was born in Hermitage, Arkansas on April 18, 1935. She was one of seven children born to Tima Wright and is survived by two sisters, Pat Sanders and Sarah Pinson, and her fourteen nieces and nephews. Judy was married to her husband, Richard (Dick) Phillips 45 years, and had a stepson and stepdaughter, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Judy worked for Trans World Airline (TWA) for 30 years as a reservation agent and ticket office manager. She had the opportunity to travel the world and took full advantage of it – from rural Arkansas to the capitals of the world. During her travels in the 1950-80s, she visited most countries of the world including Russia, France, England, Korea, and Germany. Her nieces and nephews thought of her as the jet-setting "Auntie Mame".

She sponsored Korean orphans through World Vision for over 50 years and actually visited the orphanages in Korea to meet her sponsored child. Judy provided scholarships to hundreds of students attending Christian Universities. While living in Southern California she volunteered at a food bank and for 18 years helped as a makeup artist for a popular Easter pageant at Rolling Hills Covenant Church. For 6 years she taught ESL (English as a Second Language) to Vietnamese refugees.

After Judy and Dick retired, they moved from Redondo Beach to Nevada City in 2004. They became very active at Twin Cities Church and sponsored many activities at their home overlooking Scotts Flat Lake.

Judy's personal faith in Christ was important to her. She was known for her smile, openness, and acceptance of everyone. She never spoke a negative word about anyone and Judy always had the kindest words to all her many friends. She leaves a legacy of loving kindness to everyone she had contact with.

During Judy's 6 year struggle with dementia, she had a group of special women who walked alongside her giving her encouragement, love, and understanding as the symptoms of Alzheimer's progressed; a sincere thanks to you all.

The family wants to thank the staff at Eskaton Village, Grass Valley for the care and friendship they extended to Judy and her family during her stay. Special thanks to all the staff working in the memory care unit for their compassion and understanding to the residents suffering from dementia.

Also, a big thanks to the staff of Hospice of the Foothills for their care of Judy during the last few months of her life.

A celebration of Judy's life will be held at Twin Cities Church, Grass Valley, CA, on August 11 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.