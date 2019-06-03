Obituary of Judith Marion (Pulver) Moore

Judith Marion (Pulver) Moore passed away May 27, 2019 in Grass Valley, CA. She was 84.

Judy was born to James H. Pulver and Marion A. (Morris) Pulver on June 9, 1934 in Schenectady, NY. Her family moved to Florida in 1945 and she graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1952. Judy was a children’s dance instructor and was employed by Dr. Cameron Forbes as his dental assistant until 1958.

In August of 1958, she married Earle Gunnar Moore, a Naval Aviator. Due to her husband’s military career, Judy made homes from Florida to California, Japan, Rhode Island and Maryland. After military retirement, the family returned to Sunnyvale, CA where they lived until 1990, then they chose Grass Valley as their place of retirement. Judy and Gunnar were members of Calvary Bible Church.

Judy’s interests included both church and home bible studies, Good News Clubs for children, professional dance, art, music, floral design, and travel. But her all abiding love was that which she shared with her husband of 57 years, and the children and grandchildren they both cherished.

She is survived by her son Carl (Karis) Moore of Overland Park, KS; daughters, Carol (C. William) Smith of Scottsdale, AZ and Christina (Jon) Meyer of Folsom, CA; grandchildren, Megan, Ryan, Kaelyn, Jordan, Christina, Brian, Kevin and Nathan; and great-grandchildren Emerie and Gunnar.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gunnar; sisters Betty Patton and Jean Wood, and brother James Pulver.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. June 9, at Eskaton Village Grass Valley, 625 Eskaton Circle, Grass Valley, CA 95945.