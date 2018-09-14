Obituary of Judith Ann Johnston

Judith Ann Johnston passed away on September 7, 2018.

She was born on July 12, 1944 in Albany, CA.

She lived most of her life in Grass Valley and moved to Antelope in 2012.

Judy will be remembered for her kindness, her humor and her devotion to her family. She was a member of the Roseville Moose Lodge #1293 and could always be found helping with Bingo night and lodge dinners.

She is survived by her brother Don (Carol) Minarich; her daughter Kristina Johnston; son Shawn (Jeanna) Johnston; grandchildren Shawn Jr. and Briana Johnston; as well as many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father John Minarich; her mother Mildred Minarich (Mac) McConnell and her brother Robert Minarich.

Graveside service will be held from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, September 21, 2018 at the Greenwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Rough and Ready Hwy, Grass Valley 95945.

There will be a remembrance of Judy's life at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at the Roseville Moose Lodge, 506 Lincoln Street in Roseville. People are encouraged to share a memory about their friendship with Judy.

Donations in her name can be made to the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation. PO Box 564, Roseville 95678.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.