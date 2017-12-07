Obituary of Judith Ann Davey

Judith Ann Davey, a long-time resident of the Willow Glen area, peacefully passed away Saturday, November 25, 2017 at her home in San Jose.

She was born December 1, 1940 in Grass Valley, CA to Karl and Eva Davey. Judy attended Mt. St. Mary's Academy and Nevada Union High School in Grass Valley and graduated from Notre Dame High School in San Jose. Judy received a degree in business from San Jose State University with an emphasis in becoming a legal secretary. Judy started out at Wells Fargo Bank at the Alum Rock Branch as an assistant secretary. As a devoted employee, Judy worked six days a week from 7 a.m. till close and enjoyed interacting with customers throughout the day. Judy had a 35 year career at Wells Fargo Bank and at retirement, had reached the assistant vice president loan officer level, receiving accolades as the highest earner within the Western United States in her last ten years of employment.

Judy was able to accept the ravages of MSA and remain a kindhearted, gracious woman, always giving others the benefit of the doubt, always appreciative.

Judy generously helped family and friends throughout her life. She had a special affinity for children in need and supported four orphaned children in South America throughout their childhood.

Judy is survived by her brother, Gerald and extended family and dear friends. Judy was able to build and enjoy a house in the Sierra Foothills, where she was born and raised. This was her "getaway." Many special occasions were shared there with friends and family.

A funeral service will be held at noon, with the viewing before at 11 a.m., on Monday, December 11, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral Home in San Jose.