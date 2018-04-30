Obituary of Josephine Vaughn

Josephine Vaughn passed away in her sleep on April 24, 2018 in her home. She was 85.

Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m., on May 4, 2018 at the Nevada City chapel of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.

She was born November 14 1932, in Santa Barbara, CA .

Josie was passionate about Genealogy and historical events.

She is survived by daughters, Nina Kononchuk of Reno, NV, Cyndi Johnson of Frisco, TX, Karen Russell of Afton, OK; stepson Chuck Vaughn; stepdaughter Debbie Sumner and five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Vaughn and her adventure sharing cousin Marie Bogart.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.