Obituary of Joseph Wright

Joseph (C) Wright 6/6/1928-5/21/20……. Joe was born in Carlton, Oklahoma to Ira and Rosie Wright. He was from a family of 12 children. When Joe was a young man his family moved to California, he worked at Pacific Lumber Company and also at the shipyards in Sausalito, Ca. He met and married Imajean Barrington Wright in 1945. They moved to Gridley Ca. and started a family, having four children. He worked for Libby-McNeil and owned a small grocery store in Gridley. In the early 60’s Joe started his own Construction Company as a builder/developer. He was very successful and passionate about the homes he built. He was especially proud of the sub-division he developed and built in Gridley Ca. called “Butte View Drive”. In the late 70’s Joe relocated to Grass Valley, were he continued to build homes in Lake Wildwood and Alta Sierra. He met and married his current wife Paulette Grattan Wright and they resided in Grass Valley. Joe started working for Nevada County as a building Inspector in 1978, then retired in 1993. He built a few more homes after he retired in Grass Valley and Clear Lake area with his son Darrell and step son Dan. Joe enjoyed fishing, gardening, reminiscing with family; reading the bible, and helping Dan out at his flooring store. He loved life, Family, and God. He is resting in peace now and will be missed beyond words by many. Special thanks to the Staff at Cascades of Grass Valley for going above and beyond for Joe. Especially to Pepsi who was always there for him. He is proceeded in death by his parents, his first wife-Imajean Barrington Wright, son-Darrell Wright, grandson Jeremy Cadek, son in-law David Freeman, 5 brothers and 4 sisters. He is survived by his wife Paulette Grattan Wright, Daughters Jeannette Kelso (Glen) Whidbey Island Washington Glenda Tipton (Mick) Irrigon, Oregon. Nelda Andes (Craig) Biggs Ca. Stepson- Dan Grattan (Julie) Grass Valley, Ca. Step Daughter Chantal Sickle (Dennis) Las Vegas, 9 grandchildren,2 step grandchildren,18 great grandchildren, 1 step great grand child,2 great-great grandsons. Sister- Helen Pearson, Sutter Ca, Brother- Robert Wright (Wilma) Rio Linda Ca. Services will be held at a later date.