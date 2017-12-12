Obituary of Joseph V. “Joe/Joey” Nigro

Joseph V. "Joe/Joey" Nigro passed away peacefully on December 7, 2017 in Grass Valley, CA at the age of 75 after several years of declining health and unfortunate suffering.

Born November 6, 1942 to the late Michael Nigro and Regina Shaloum in The Bronx, New York, he was the oldest brother of 7 siblings. While he didn't complete his formal education, he learned the plumbing trade from his father and worked as a plumber for many years. He also earned a living as a longshoreman, chandler, city building inspector, real estate agent, and college security guard. He had an adventurous spirit that led him to California in his twenties where he fell in love, married and raised 6 children who he was very proud of and who he loved dearly. He cherished his family, enjoyed people and made friends wherever he went. He was a gifted storyteller who radiated character, charm and passion. He enjoyed fishing, boating, shooting pool, many genres of music, playing the conga drums, camping, traveling, and the great outdoors. He especially loved the whispering pines, which led him to call Nevada County home for the past 33 years.

He was a member of the Grass Valley Elks Club for nearly 10 years. He was truly one-of-a-kind who always danced to his own drummer. A beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and

cousin, he was loved by many, and his charisma and passion will be truly missed. While his loss is overwhelming, it's comforting that his suffering is over and he's now resting in peace.

He is survived by his children, Scarlett (David) Vanyi of Rocklin, Tia (Buddy Covert) Mitchell of Nevada City, Jolene (Arthur) Murray of Sacramento, Regina (Chris) Fry of Grass Valley, Rozalyn (John Kaufman) Nigro of Sacramento and Vincent (Emily Prout) Nigro of Grass Valley, whom he shared with his former wife, Mary Anne Nigro of Auburn. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren, six greatgrandchildren, five siblings, and many nieces, nephews and cousins from coast to coast. He is preceded by his parents and brother, James Jon Nigro.

Friends and family are invited to join the family in honoring his life on Friday, December 15, 2017 at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City, CA. Visitation will be held at 11:00am. The Celebration of Life will be held in the chapel at 12:00pm and will be followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to a local food bank or agency that provides services to families in need such as Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services or Food Bank of Nevada County, as well as Salvation Army's Rehabilitation Programs or the American Cancer Society.