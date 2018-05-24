Obituary of Joseph Stogner Jr.

Joseph Stogner Jr. died at his Grass Valley home May 9, 2018.

He is survived by Joyce Stogner; son Joseph (Lori) Stogner; daughter Julie (Danny) Wheat; grandsons Jacob, Zachary Stogner, Aaron, Lucas Wheat; Step grandsons Tyler Scott, Jeremy Wheat and 3 great granddaughters.

A pot luck Celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 16, 2018 at Pioneer Park picnic area left. Come help us celebrate Joe… Donations towards burial gladly accepted.