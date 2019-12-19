Obituary of Joseph Karl Hasenstab

Joseph Karl Hasenstab passed away at his home in Nevada City on St. Nicholas Day, Dec. 6, 2019 after a protracted illness; he was 81. Joe was President of Performance Learning Systems, a teacher-training company that operated out of a Nevada City office from 1985 through 2008. He was a former member of the Nevada City Methodist Church and Rotary Club.

He was an avid swimmer and a lifeguard in college. This allowed him to train children from the Chernobyl Children’s Project how to swim during their stay in Nevada City. He was a contributor to the Nevada County Land Trust in creating the Deer Creek Trail. When Habitat for Humanity homes were built on Ridge Rd., he made lunches for the entire work crew. He housed musicians during Music in the Mountains events. Most recently, he participated in preparing and serving food for Sierra Roots meals-for-the-homeless initiative.

Joe is survived by his son Karl and granddaughter Rose Hasenstab of Hardy, VA; his sister Brenda Milo of Westwood, NJ; and his cousin Robert Hasenstab of Forest Park, IL. A memorial service will be planned for a future date.