Obituary of Joseph “Joey” Nicholas Kaiser

Joseph “Joey” Nicholas Kaiser passed away on February 9, 2020 he was 20 years old. He was born on July 27, 1999 in San Luis Obispo, California. Joe was creative, kind, and energetic. He loved music, riding with his friends, and tinkering on vehicles. When you saw Joe, you’d see a big smile and hear his contagious laugh.

He lived between Nevada and San Luis Obispo Counties. He attended the local elementary schools in Penn Valley, high school in Templeton and was taking courses at Cuesta College to pursue a journalism career.

In Joey’s life he was faced with daily challenges of Type I Diabetes, Addison’s Disease, and car accidents. His whole life he modeled grace through challenge. While overcoming these daily obstacles with agility, his life ended unexpectedly when his heart stopped in his sleep due to an undiagnosed birth defect.

Joey was survived by father James Kaiser, Mother Susan Lima, sisters Devon and Tyler Lima; Grandparents Bert and Dina Lima, David and Therese Kaiser; many uncles aunts and cousins.

Funeral Mass is scheduled for

Thursday, February 20, 2020

1:00 Service

St Canice Catholic Church

317 Washington St, Nevada City

2:00 Burial

Sierra Memorial Lawn

459 Hollow Way, Nevada City

3:00 Celebration of Life

St Canice Hall

236 Reward St, Nevada City

Saturday, February 29, 2020

Celebration of Life

Templeton Legion Hall

4 pm

Templeton, San Luis Obispo County

Arrangements by Hooper and Weaver Mortuary

Nevada City, CA

(530) 265-2429