Obituary of Joseph “Joe” Feld

Joseph “Joe” Feld, 98, of Lake Wildwood, died Tuesday, November 10 after a short illness. Joe was born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1921 and enjoyed large family living with 4 brothers and 1 sister. At 17 he enlisted in the US Navy and was assigned to the USS Enterprise. While on shore duty in Honolulu he had the unfortunate luck to see the first Japanese bombs attack Pearl Harbor. He experienced many more World War 2 battles and was finally assigned to the US Navy Naval Air Station in Alameda, Ca, where he met his future wife, Betty. They were married in 1944, (75 years!). Moving to “So. California, they raised 4 children and Joe had a life-long career as a sales engineer with US Steel. In 1983 Joe and Betty retired to Lake Wildwood where Joe continued his love of volunteering by joining many of the groups and clubs within the community, including the Men’s Golf Club and the LWW Election Committee.

Joe is survived by his wife, Betty, sons Bob, Rick, Ken their spouses, and daughter Patti, along with grandson Jonathan, his spouse, and great-grandson Huxley.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on January 11 at St. Patrick’s Church, Grass Valley at 11am.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, remembrances be sent to Hospice of the Foothills, 11270 Rough and Ready Highway, Grass Valley, CA 95945