Obituary of Joseph F. Vielbig Jr

Joseph (Joe) F. Vielbig, Jr. peacefully passed away in Grass Valley on February 15th, 2020 three days after a stroke. Joe was born of American parents in Lima, Peru on May 18, 1928.

Joe attended grade schools in Panama Canal Zone, high school in The Dalles, OR, and a short tour with the Marine Corps. He was licensed with Single Engine Seaplane and Land ratings. He attended U of O playing competitive tennis and golf, Whitman College and received his MBA at Stanford University. His career was in manufacturing and wholesale distribution.

Joe married Peg Harrison of Anchorage, AK. They were married 66 years during which they raised two sons and led a very active life. They lived in the Bay Area 15 years, Fresno 20 years before retiring to Lake Wildwood then Eskaton Village. Joe enjoyed building Habitat houses, serving on Lake Wildwood committees, playing golf, volunteering at Friends of Nevada County Military, serving on Eskaton Village committees and doing things as a family. The family spent a lot of time together tent camping, water skiing, building a cabin which they had for 39 years. Joe always said his greatest accomplishment and joy was raising a family and spending time together as a family.

Joe and Peg RV’d for nineteen years and spent time with friends and relatives on outings. Cruises and short overnight car trips were enjoyed in the later years. His hobbies included pottery, gourd art and photography.

His son Earl preceded him in death at age 33 in 1992 as did his twin brother Klindt in 2010. Joe is survived by his wife Peg of Grass Valley, his son Eric (wife Melody) and his grandson Steven Vielbig (his mother Sharon Lewis).

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1:30pm at the Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Rd, Grass Valley.

Donations, in his memory, may be made to Habitat of Humanity, Hospice or one of your choice.