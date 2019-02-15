Obituary of Joseph David Linhares IV, (Papa Joe)

Joseph David Linhares IV, (Papa Joe) of Grass Valley, Ca transitioned on January 25, 2019 at the age of 56 years, after a long and painful battle with liver cancer. "Papa Joe," was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle and a true friend to many.

Never fearing heights he turned his childhood antics for climbing into a career as an accomplished ironworker. He became a CNA and opened

Casa Loma Care Home for the Elderly. Papa Joe loved and cared for many elderly during the last 25 years. He was never afraid to help

someone in need. His sense of adventure let him enjoy hunting, boating and riding motorcycles, however, his biggest skill and passion was fishing, and many family and friends enjoyed his smoked salmon.

Although at times, Joe could appear to be stubborn and tough on the outside, he had a heart of gold, fun sense of humor and was a true "Giver." Joe is survived by his parents, Joe and Judy Linhares, sisters Shari, Carrie, Jim (brother-in-law), Cindy, Lora (sisterin- law), & sons, Nicholas, Christopher, and David, along with many nieces and nephews. Joe was a very special man to all that knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed. A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 23rd @ The Nevada City Elks Lodge from 3 – 8. Please refer to the Memorial page on facebook@JoLinhares.