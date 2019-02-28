Obituary of Joseph Cummings

Joseph Cummings passed away in Nevada City on February 17, 2019. He was 56.

He was born May 24, 1962 in Seattle, WA to Bert and Rita Cummings. Mr. Cummings was employed as a brush clearer. His hobbies included sports collectibles and jet skiing.

Mr. Cummings is survived by his daughter Sara Cummings and grandson Ashton, of Grass Valley. He was preceded in death by his son Andrew Cummings.

A Celebration of Life will be held, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Saturday March 9, 2019, at Buttermaker's Cottage, Western Gateway Park, Penn Valley. Arrangements are in care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.