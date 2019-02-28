Obituary of Joseph Cummings
February 28, 2019
Joseph Cummings passed away in Nevada City on February 17, 2019. He was 56.
He was born May 24, 1962 in Seattle, WA to Bert and Rita Cummings. Mr. Cummings was employed as a brush clearer. His hobbies included sports collectibles and jet skiing.
Mr. Cummings is survived by his daughter Sara Cummings and grandson Ashton, of Grass Valley. He was preceded in death by his son Andrew Cummings.
A Celebration of Life will be held, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Saturday March 9, 2019, at Buttermaker's Cottage, Western Gateway Park, Penn Valley. Arrangements are in care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada City’s Friar Tuck’s selling to a new — but familiar — buyer
- Missing Grass Valley woman found
- Nevada County authorities accuse 3 of vehicle theft
- Through the roof: Rain totals rise as weather event rolls through
- Nevada County uses hazardous vegetation ordinance for 1st time, plans lien against property
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.